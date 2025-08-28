Unprecedented flood hits Chiniot, 33,000 people shifted to safe places: Ministers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Health and Population and Incharge Flood Control in Faisalabad Division Khawaja Imran Nazir along with Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, Punjab Emergency Services and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique, has visited the flood-hit areas of Chiniot to oversee protective measures.

They were accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal and District Police Officer (DPO) Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed.

They inspected the river belt and protective embankments. They also visited key sites including TDCP, Qazian and Chiniot Bund where they reviewed the pace of relief efforts.

During visit, the ministers praised the district administration for prompt evacuation of the people from vulnerable areas and held discussions with local residents to inform them about possible flood threats.

They assured that the protection of people’s lives and their property is top most priority of the government.

Meanwhile, during a media briefing in DC Office Chiniot, they said that 12 flood relief camps were made fully operational to accommodate the displaced population while Rescue 1122 teams are working round the clock to provide emergency assistance.

Similarly, veterinary and medical services have also been mobilized to support the affected communities, they added.

The provincial ministers said that recent flood is unprecedented in scale. However, joint efforts by civil administration, rescue teams and provincial departments have been accelerated to managing the crisis, they added.

They said that about 87 villages were affected and approximately 33,000 people were safely relocated as the Chenab River experiences the largest flood in history.

Acting on special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, extensive rescue and relief operations are underway while all provincial cabinet members are actively monitoring the situation in the field, they added.

They said that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz would soon make a special announcement regarding financial and material assistance for the flood-affected families.

The ministers also expressed gratitude to media representatives for their positive reporting of the crisis and said that effective communication is imperative to keep the public informed and calm during emergencies.

They said that the provincial government and its institutions are committed to overcome the challenges posed by the historic flood. However, public cooperation in this regard was imperative, they added.