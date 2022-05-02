UrduPoint.com

Unprecedented Temperature Due To Heatwave Pose Serious GLOF Risk In Northern Areas: Sen Sherry

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Unprecedented temperature due to heatwave pose serious GLOF risk in northern areas: Sen Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said, Pakistan is right now bracing for a heatwave, with unprecedented high temperatures creating climate emergencies from north to south of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said, Pakistan is right now bracing for a heatwave, with unprecedented high temperatures creating climate emergencies from north to south of the country.

Senator Rehman said the human and infrastructure costs could be very high. "Because of our northern mountain ranges and glaciers, we anticipate Global Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), where glacial lakes first form due to snow melt on the glaciers", she added.

The catastrophe, she said arises when the melting snow unleashes these lakes as a racing flood that rips out everything in its way.

"These pose serious risks and vulnerability for the local and downstream population as Pakistan right now has over 3,044 such lakes identified in the mountains", she said.

The minister said, "The mountains are also exposed to forest fires and sudden bush combustion events, which we struggle to cope with. So far, our response teams are vigilant, but of course one cannot predict what will happen with a higher scale of sudden and extreme weather events." For the south, hugely reduced rainfall, sizzling temperatures would expose people who work in the field or on urban sites in the open sun to dangerous dehydration, while crops would yield reduced harvests as the water reservoirs dry up, she noted.

Sherry Rehman said, "Our big dams are at dead level right now, and sources of water are scarce as well as contested between riparians among the Indus and its canals.

This is an all encompassing existential crisis, and must be taken seriously. While Pakistan strives to reduce its GHG emissions it is really the victim of other big polluters." "It is in fact a contributer of only 0.81 % of GHG (Green House Gas) emissions globally and our number is 132nd in the list out of 190 countries while Pakistan's per capita GHG emissions are less than 1%. However, we have been constantly among the top 10 countries affected by Climate Change, we hover between number 5 and 8", she added.

Senator Rehman said Pakistan is only 9 percent net global polluter but pay a heavy price like the rest of the Global South.

While some countries were helping bilaterally with technical advice and best practices exchanges, I did not see any huge transfer of carbon credits to Pakistan from global adaptation and mitigation fund pools, she said.

"There is clearly an urgent need for better public service communication and crisis preparedness from the NDMA and provincial governments. Learning from our past experiences we must remember that the heatwave in 2015 took more than a thousand lives in Karachi, and in 2015 it happened during Ramzan when people couldn't keep themselves sufficiently hydrated".

"Climate and weather events are here to stay and will in fact only accelerate in their scale and intensity of global leaders don't act now," she said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Dead Weather Snow Flood Water Sherry Rehman Price Gas 2015 All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Two killed another injured in road mishap

Two killed another injured in road mishap

33 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr a day to share joys, sacrificing for d ..

Eid-ul-Fitr a day to share joys, sacrificing for deprived people: President

33 minutes ago
 5 drug peddlers held, three distilleries unearthed ..

5 drug peddlers held, three distilleries unearthed

33 minutes ago
 7 killed in Nawabshah car accident

7 killed in Nawabshah car accident

33 minutes ago
 Spending spree reaches at peak as Eid shopping set ..

Spending spree reaches at peak as Eid shopping set to end on late Monday night

33 minutes ago
 A New Eposh of Virtual Exploration, the Ultramoder ..

A New Eposh of Virtual Exploration, the Ultramodern XOS 10.6

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.