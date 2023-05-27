UrduPoint.com

Unprecedented Weather Turned May Into December In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Unprecedented weather turned May into December in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Unprecedented weather conditions in Abbottabad continuous as heavy rains, thunder and hailstorm turned May into December and people have started using warm clothes.

According to the details, for the last week on daily bases Abbottabad city and surrounding areas particularly Galyat and Thandyani received heavy rain and hail storm which has brought a drastic change in the weather condition of the region. May is considered to be the second month of summer where usually temperatures fall between 20 and 30 degree centigrade.

This year, the weather phenomena has been changed and a significant transformation can be seen which is unprecedented in the region, although weather condition is very pleasant for the residents of the area and tourists as well it has an inverse effect on standing crops and fruit orchards while the growth of the vegetables is also very slow due to the low temperatures.

For the past 20 years, Pakistan has consistently ranked among the top 10 most vulnerable countries on the Climate Risk Index (CRI), with 10,000 fatalities due to climate-related disasters and financial losses amounting to about $4 billion from 173 extreme weather events.

Last year, flash floods and landslides triggered by the heavy downpour all across Hazara division not only killed dozens of people but also damaged millions of rupees in properties, destroyed roads and disconnected remote areas from cities.

Unfortunately, besides the climatic issues and risks Abbottabad city is also facing unplanned construction with an overcrowded population where civic services are unavailable. People have encroached and grabbed 90 percent of the natural water channels which were saving the city from urban and flash floods, this issue has become a huge threat to the city.

For the first time in the history of Abbottabad city, the National Highways Authority (NHA) has started reconstruction of the sewerage system and connecting small and large drains with natural water channels by constructing underground bridges on both sides of Main Mansehra road which has provided relief during the current of heavy rains.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Storm Abbottabad Water Road Mansehra Hail May December NHA All From Top Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference spot ..

Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference spotlights developments in oncolog ..

26 minutes ago
 Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 202 ..

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 2022

1 hour ago
 Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Part ..

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo 29 May

1 hour ago
 Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment wit ..

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

2 hours ago
 Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.