UNRCO Praised For Improving Higher Education Facilities In South Punjab

Published May 10, 2023

UNRCO praised for improving higher education facilities in South Punjab

Secretary, higher education South Punjab Altaf Baloch Wednesday lauded the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office (UNRCO) for taking special measures to improve higher education facilities in South Punjab

Secretary, higher education South Punjab Altaf Baloch Wednesday lauded the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office (UNRCO) for taking special measures to improve higher education facilities in South Punjab.

The facilities include, smart class rooms, capacity building, digital libraries, and installation of water filtration plants besides initiatives including Writing Club, Hygiene Club, Group Discussion and the Wall of Pride that carried the Names of exceptionally talented individuals to honour them.

The UNRCO's additional coordinator, Laila Rubab Jaskani held a meeting with the secretary of higher education, South Punjab to share details of the upcoming grand dialogue among stakeholders.

She said the dialogue would bring representatives from the Federal government, provincial government, and development partners together to discuss development, administrative and governance challenges and would pave the way for technical and financial support from UN to improve development indicators in south Punjab.

Jaskani stated that supporting education improvement in south Punjab and the government's education priorities in the province topped the agenda of the United Nations.

The recommendations to be finalized in wake of the dialogue would serve as guidance for the UN to extend support to improve education in south Punjab, she added.

It may be mentioned that the dialogue was being arranged at the request of the provincial government and would involve open discussions among the government representatives, pivotal development partners, stakeholders of development and country heads of UN agencies.

