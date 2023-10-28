Open Menu

Unregistered Afghans Ask To Leave Dir Lower By Oct 31

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Unregistered Afghans ask to leave Dir Lower by Oct 31

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The District Administration Dir Lower has once again instructed all unregistered Afghan families to return to Afghanistan by October 31, 2023, and after the scheduled date, strict legal action would be taken against them.

The district administration has further said that the refugees who have POO and ACC cards without cut and punch do not need to worry.

All the unregistered Afghan families have been advised to return to the country before making their entry at the Afghan registration centre Balambat.

The district administration also advised unregistered Afghan families not to stay after the said date, otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

