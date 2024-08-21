Unregistered Fertilisers Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Under the supervision of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Pasrur Sajjad Haider, his team took major action against the sale of unregistered fertilisers
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Under the supervision of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Pasrur Sajjad Haider, his team took major action against the sale of unregistered fertilisers.
According to Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Pasrur, Department of Agriculture (Extension) Pasrur, continuing the action against unregistered fertilizers, registered a case against Chishti Traders Sialkot Road, Pasrur and seized unregistered fertilizer worth lakhs of rupees.
Agriculture Officer (Extension) Muhammad Kamran Bajwa, Agriculture Officer (PP) Shoaib Rasool were also present here on this occasion.
Pasrur City Police have registered a case against the accused.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason3 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held5 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication5 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas5 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank5 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif5 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank5 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister5 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body5 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea5 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi5 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA5 hours ago