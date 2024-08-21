Unregistered fertilisers seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Under the supervision of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Pasrur Sajjad Haider, his team took major action against the sale of unregistered fertilisers.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Pasrur, Department of Agriculture (Extension) Pasrur, continuing the action against unregistered fertilizers, registered a case against Chishti Traders Sialkot Road, Pasrur and seized unregistered fertilizer worth lakhs of rupees.

Agriculture Officer (Extension) Muhammad Kamran Bajwa, Agriculture Officer (PP) Shoaib Rasool were also present here on this occasion.

Pasrur City Police have registered a case against the accused.