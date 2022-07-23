UrduPoint.com

Unregistered, Foreign And Substandard Injections Recovered In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Unregistered, foreign and substandard injections recovered in Quetta

A large number of unregistered, foreign and substandard injections were recovered on Saturday during the raid on the medical store in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :A large number of unregistered, foreign and substandard injections were recovered on Saturday during the raid on the medical store in Quetta.

On the instructions of Health Secretary Saleh Nasir, Senior Drug Inspector Sarwar Khan Kakar along with other officials raided Latif Medical Store in Jinnah Town on a tip off and found a large number of unregistered, foreign and substandard injections.

"The drugs were taken into possession and sent to the drug testing laboratory for analysis," the senior drug inspector said, adding that a case was registered against the said medical store under the Drug Act 1976 and sent to the Quality Control board for further action.

He further said the sale of substandard injections/drugs was a serious offence and strict action would be taken against those who manufacture and sell fake medicines as providing "safe, quality and affordable medicines to the poor people was out duty," he maintained.

