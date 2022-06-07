Unregistered Ghee/oil stock to invite action under anti-hoarding law: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy commissioner Khanewal Shahid Fareed asked Ghee/oil dealers to get their stocks registered with secretary market committee concerned issuing a warning that any stock found unregistered would invite action against the owner under the anti-hoarding act 2020.

The DC issued the warning during his visit to rural areas including Chowk Jamal where he checked different shops for prices and ehsaas ration availability to the deserving families.

He ordered shopkeepers to desist from making illegal cuts or overcharging the people.

He also checked supply of subsidized wheat flour bags and interviewed people to know about the quality of subsidized Atta.

He said that over 9000 10-kg Atta bags were being provided to people daily at subsidized price adding that 10-kg bag was available at Rs 490 and 20-kg at Rs 980.

He ordered Ghee/oil dealers to get their stocks registered at the earliest with their respective secretary market committee.