UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unregistered Godowns To Be Considered As Hoarding Facility

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Unregistered godowns to be considered as hoarding facility

Secretary market committee Multan Ijaz Saleem Minais said on Wednesday that traders having godowns to store business goods need to get their storage facilities registered or else these would be considered as hoarding facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary market committee Multan Ijaz Saleem Minais said on Wednesday that traders having godowns to store business goods need to get their storage facilities registered or else these would be considered as hoarding facilities.

Talking to APP here, he said that laws pertaining to godowns or storage of business goods are clear. Business persons, either dealing in commodities or fruits and vegetables, would have to get their storage facilities registered. They were also required to maintain record of movement of stock, to and from godowns.

Minais disclosed, so far 125 big godowns have been registered.

He said, Multan Ghalla Mandi or foodgrain market, spread over 35 acre area, was the largest in South Punjab. Built in 1965, the market now appears to be insufficient to cater to the requirements of businesses given the rush of people witnessed every day.

Grocers and merchants from across Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions reach this market to buy goods for their businesses.

Rice from Lahore and other goods including pulses and imported goods are brought to this market from Karachi targeting south Punjab consumers.

Around 350 trucks, loaders and pick-ups move in and out of this market every day to propel business worth millions, providing means of earning to many.

Ijaz Saleem Minais said that over 400 license holding business persons were operating from Multan Ghalla Mandi and the urban expansion has brought it into the city area. He expressed his views that this market should be shifted to some other suitable venue keeping in view the requirements of next two to three decades for hassle-free business operations.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Business Punjab Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Buy Market From Million

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

49 minutes ago

Al Ramz Capital announces its subscription to Al E ..

1 hour ago

Eight development schemes of Bahawalpur division a ..

4 minutes ago

Messi back in full training with Barca

4 minutes ago

Abidjan Zoo ordered closed after hyena escapes

4 minutes ago

MoCCAE, DIAC, DKP establish collaboration on envir ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.