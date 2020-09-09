Unregistered godowns to be considered as hoarding facility

Secretary market committee Multan Ijaz Saleem Minais said on Wednesday that traders having godowns to store business goods need to get their storage facilities registered or else these would be considered as hoarding facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary market committee Multan Ijaz Saleem Minais said on Wednesday that traders having godowns to store business goods need to get their storage facilities registered or else these would be considered as hoarding facilities.

Talking to APP here, he said that laws pertaining to godowns or storage of business goods are clear. Business persons, either dealing in commodities or fruits and vegetables, would have to get their storage facilities registered. They were also required to maintain record of movement of stock, to and from godowns.

Minais disclosed, so far 125 big godowns have been registered.

He said, Multan Ghalla Mandi or foodgrain market, spread over 35 acre area, was the largest in South Punjab. Built in 1965, the market now appears to be insufficient to cater to the requirements of businesses given the rush of people witnessed every day.

Grocers and merchants from across Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions reach this market to buy goods for their businesses.

Rice from Lahore and other goods including pulses and imported goods are brought to this market from Karachi targeting south Punjab consumers.

Around 350 trucks, loaders and pick-ups move in and out of this market every day to propel business worth millions, providing means of earning to many.

Ijaz Saleem Minais said that over 400 license holding business persons were operating from Multan Ghalla Mandi and the urban expansion has brought it into the city area. He expressed his views that this market should be shifted to some other suitable venue keeping in view the requirements of next two to three decades for hassle-free business operations.