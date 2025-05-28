Open Menu

Unregistered Hostels, Businesses Fined In Haripur During Special Inspection Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 08:51 PM

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shozeb Abbas Naqvi, the district administration launched a special inspection campaign, targeting various business establishments and unregistered private hostels across the city

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shozeb Abbas Naqvi, the district administration launched a special inspection campaign, targeting various business establishments and unregistered private hostels across the city.

The operation was led by Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Shahid Iqbal, accompanied by Industrial Development Officer Farhat Khan.

The inspection covered a range of commercial entities, including hotels, bakeries, medical stores, grocery shops, tuck shops, naan shops, and other retail outlets. A parallel drive was also conducted against unregistered private hostels located along University Road.

According to officials, none of the hostels inspected were registered with the relevant authorities. The inspection team also identified multiple serious violations related to safety, hygiene, and regulatory compliance.

In response, the authorities took strict legal action against violators under applicable laws. Legal notices were issued, and on-the-spot fines were imposed.

Officials reiterated that the campaign aims to ensure public safety, uphold regulatory standards, and bring unauthorized businesses and accommodations into legal complian

