Unregistered Hostels, Businesses Fined In Haripur During Special Inspection Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 08:51 PM
Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shozeb Abbas Naqvi, the district administration launched a special inspection campaign, targeting various business establishments and unregistered private hostels across the city
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shozeb Abbas Naqvi, the district administration launched a special inspection campaign, targeting various business establishments and unregistered private hostels across the city.
The operation was led by Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Shahid Iqbal, accompanied by Industrial Development Officer Farhat Khan.
The inspection covered a range of commercial entities, including hotels, bakeries, medical stores, grocery shops, tuck shops, naan shops, and other retail outlets. A parallel drive was also conducted against unregistered private hostels located along University Road.
According to officials, none of the hostels inspected were registered with the relevant authorities. The inspection team also identified multiple serious violations related to safety, hygiene, and regulatory compliance.
In response, the authorities took strict legal action against violators under applicable laws. Legal notices were issued, and on-the-spot fines were imposed.
Officials reiterated that the campaign aims to ensure public safety, uphold regulatory standards, and bring unauthorized businesses and accommodations into legal complian
Recent Stories
Under directives of Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin Mohamed approves contribution ..
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situati ..
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer
Uzbekistan embassy in Islamabad hosts business forum to expand bilateral trade, ..
SSP seeks guidance, recommendations of business community to improve functioning ..
Unregistered hostels, businesses fined in Haripur during special inspection driv ..
AUS, BEEAH launch professorship to advance environmental innovation, sustainabil ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses launch of the ‘UAE Future 50’
Lahore-based goat wins top prize at 27th Int'l Livestock Festival
Wali Khan marks Youm-e-Takbeer as symbol of national pride and strength
Five-member committee formed for KP universities's ranking
More Stories From Pakistan
-
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situation2 minutes ago
-
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors2 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer2 minutes ago
-
SSP seeks guidance, recommendations of business community to improve functioning of Police2 minutes ago
-
Unregistered hostels, businesses fined in Haripur during special inspection drive1 minute ago
-
Wali Khan marks Youm-e-Takbeer as symbol of national pride and strength1 minute ago
-
Five-member committee formed for KP universities's ranking1 minute ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad11 minutes ago
-
Conspiracy against Islamic teachings: The dangerous alliance of Khawarij and India exposed11 minutes ago
-
PM calls for unity, peace in region as he addresses Azerbaijan’s Independence Day ceremony15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting in Murree to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Gujrat55 seconds ago