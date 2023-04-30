Unregistered mobile-phone sets seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A team of Factory Area and City police stations, along with Muhafiz squad, conducted a crackdown on illegal, unregistered mobile-phone sellers at Trust Plaza here on Sunday and seized a large number of phone sets.

A spokesperson said the police team conducted a raid at Trust Plaza, which is a hub of mobile-phone sets and electronic gadgets business, and seized a large quantity of mobile-phone sets, which were not approved from the the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). He said the shopkeepers selling such sets were, in fact, violating the PTA rules.