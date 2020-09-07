UrduPoint.com
Unregistered Nursing College Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:43 PM

An unregistered nursing college situated in posh area of KDA Kohat has been sealed by the district administration on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :An unregistered nursing college situated in posh area of KDA Kohat has been sealed by the district administration on Monday.

Following orders of DC Kohat Abdur Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed inspected Crescent College of Nursing, situated in sector 5 of KDA Kohat.

Upon non availability of registration and some other necessary documents, the ADC sealed the college, said a press release.

