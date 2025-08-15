Unregistered pesticide dealer arrested

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Assistant Director of Pesticides and Plant Protection,Sambrial, Sabha Tahseen on Friday conducted a successful raid and apprehended an unregistered pesticide dealer in Majra Kalan.

According to official sources,police teams conducted raids and arrested Saqib Shahzad,who was found in possession of unregistered and banned pesticide substances.

The suspect failed to produce valid dealership documents or invoices during the inspection.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.