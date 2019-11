A team of the Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticide seized unregistered pesticides worth Rs 1.2 million here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A team of the Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticide seized unregistered pesticides worth Rs 1.2 million here on Thursday.

According to the official sources, a team led by Assistant Director Pest Warning Khawaja Abdul Hai along with his team raided and seized Rs 1.2 million pesticides.

The police had registered a case after arresting an accused, Aftab.