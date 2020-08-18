UrduPoint.com
Unregistered Pneumonia Vaccine Worth Rs. 5.3 Lacs Seized

Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:19 PM

Local drug authority seized a large quantity of unregistered pneumonia vaccine worth Rs. 5.3 lacs from local drug house located at Khan Plaza, Nishtar road after a raid was conducted on direction of Chief Drugs Controller here on Tuesday

As per information received to the agency, drug team comprising Deputy Drugs Controller Rao Sajid Mahmood along with two officials of same cadre including Usman Ghani and Asad Abrar conducted a raid at drug shop owned by Muhammad Majid at Khan Plaza, Nishtar road.

The raid team seized 106 unregistered pneumococcal vaccine vials with brand name Prevenor-13 worth over Rs.

5.3 lac as each vials cost about Rs.5,000 being sold by the seller in the market.

The outlet was sealed after holding recovery of unauthorized vaccine from the spot.

Talking to APP, Rao Sajid said that FIR against the accused was in process as the case forwarded to District Quality Control board Multan (DQCB).

He further said that such operations would be continued until they rid the district of those who ply their trade by selling unregistered as well as scheduled medication.

