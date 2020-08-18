UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unregistered Pneumonia Vaccine Worth Rs 530,000 Seized

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Unregistered pneumonia vaccine worth Rs 530,000 seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The local drugs authority Tuesday seized a large quantity of unregistered pneumonia vaccine worth Rs 530,000 from a local drugs store house located at Khan Plaza, Nishtar road.

According to Deputy Drugs Controller Rao Sajid Mahmood, the vaccine was seized during a raid conducted by a drug team led by him on the directions of the Chief Drugs Controller.

The team have seized 106 unregistered pneumococcal vaccine vials with brand name Prevenor-13. The outlet owned by Muhammad Majid was sealed after holding recovery of unauthorized vaccine.

Talking to APP, Rao Sajid said that FIR against the accused was in process as the case forwarded to District Quality Control board Multan (DQCB).

He further said that such operations would be continued until they rid the district of fake and unregistered medicines. He said those who ply their trade by selling unregistered would be punished as per law, he said.

Related Topics

Multan Drugs Road FIR From

Recent Stories

Global FDI in developing countries set to plunge b ..

26 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change reinforces importance o ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Al Jalila Cultur ..

1 hour ago

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

2 hours ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,418

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.