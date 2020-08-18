Unregistered pneumonia vaccine worth Rs 530,000 seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The local drugs authority Tuesday seized a large quantity of unregistered pneumonia vaccine worth Rs 530,000 from a local drugs store house located at Khan Plaza, Nishtar road.

According to Deputy Drugs Controller Rao Sajid Mahmood, the vaccine was seized during a raid conducted by a drug team led by him on the directions of the Chief Drugs Controller.

The team have seized 106 unregistered pneumococcal vaccine vials with brand name Prevenor-13. The outlet owned by Muhammad Majid was sealed after holding recovery of unauthorized vaccine.

Talking to APP, Rao Sajid said that FIR against the accused was in process as the case forwarded to District Quality Control board Multan (DQCB).

He further said that such operations would be continued until they rid the district of fake and unregistered medicines. He said those who ply their trade by selling unregistered would be punished as per law, he said.