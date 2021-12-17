Unregistered vehicles banned on motorway: Inam Ghani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inam Ghani on Friday said all unregistered vehicles would be challaned on the motorway and highways.

Only vehicles with "document submission receipt" issued by a Motor Vehicle Registration Authority would be allowed to ply with non-computerised number plate for 30 days from the issuance date of the document.

According to NH&MP, M-Tag mobile Registration facility would be available daily at Islamabad at McDonalds Parking, F-9 Park, during 1400-1700 hours. The same facility would also available at Round Market and DHA Phase-2, Islamabad during 1800 hrs-2000 hrs.

M-Tag was issued to a number of people during last two weeks. According to Motorway police more toll booths and M-Tag stations would be established withinthe cities soon.