Unregistered vehicles seized

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Hundreds of motorbikes without number plates were seized during the general hold-up conducted on Thursday.

According to SHO Kot Addu city, a joint action was carried out by the police and excise department.

He said a letter was written to the SHOs of two districts, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh to implement the law that was essential to mitigate the crime ratio in the two regions.

He reiterated that unregistered vehicles were strictly prohibited on roads and hold-up would continue until the target was achieved.