Unregistered Wildlife Breeding Facilities Termed Illegal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 02:52 PM

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday notified 'Breeding Facility Rules' for breeding wildlife species

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday notified 'Breeding Facility Rules' for breeding wildlife species.

These rules were passed by the provincial cabinet under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 2015.

Under these rules, any individual or institution can build breeding facilities for any wildlife animal or bird. In this regard, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department issued a directive for the knowledge of the general public.

According to a press statement, the owners of every wildlife breeding facility in the province, should immediately register their business under these rules with the nearest office of the Wildlife Department.

Otherwise, it said their business or facility would be considered illegal and prosecuted as per law. It further elaborated that the owners or entities dealing in illegal breeding facilities may also face immediate closure with heavy fines and imprisonment.

