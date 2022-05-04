Unrelenting search operations, harassment continue in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unrelenting cordon,search operations and harassment continue in different areas of the territory.

Indian Army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force launched search operations in Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla Budgam, Bandipore, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Kishtwar areas.

The troops harassed the people while searching houses, Kashmir Media Service reported.

India's notorious National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency (SIA) along with the personnel of Indian paramilitary forces raided houses and seized mobile phones, laptops, computers and other belongings of the citizens in different areas of the Kashmir Valley.

The residents complained that the Indian troops barged into their houses, harassed and abused the inmates including women and children and vandalized properties.

Meanwhile, APHC leadership appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri detainees in various jails and play a role in their release.