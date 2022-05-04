UrduPoint.com

Unrelenting Search Operations, Harassment Continue In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Unrelenting search operations, harassment continue in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unrelenting cordon,search operations and harassment continue in different areas of the territory.

Indian Army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force launched search operations in Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla Budgam, Bandipore, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Kishtwar areas.

The troops harassed the people while searching houses, Kashmir Media Service reported.

India's notorious National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency (SIA) along with the personnel of Indian paramilitary forces raided houses and seized mobile phones, laptops, computers and other belongings of the citizens in different areas of the Kashmir Valley.

The residents complained that the Indian troops barged into their houses, harassed and abused the inmates including women and children and vandalized properties.

Meanwhile, APHC leadership appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri detainees in various jails and play a role in their release.

Related Topics

India Islamabad World Army Police Mobile Jammu Srinagar Women Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.