Unresolved issues to be resolved on priority basis: Members Neighborhood Council

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The members of the Neighborhood Council Shaheen Town on Thursday demanded for resolving of the unresolved issue and urged the Mayor Peshawar to take special interest in this regard.

In this connection, General Councilor Farooq Khan, Kasan Councilor Imran Ahmad, Minority Councilor Rahat Nazir of the Neighborhood Council along with the local delegation, Chairman and Member Capital Metropolitan City Government Peshawar Intizar Khalil held an important consultative meeting here.

The meeting attended by Atrat Nazir Bhatti, Basit Ali, Shahnawaz Khan, Imtiaz Khan, Hamza Khalil, Javed Qureshi, Ahmed Ali Khalil, Yar Khan, Hamza Khalil and others discussed the regional problems.

In the consultation meeting, Imran Ahmed said that steps were being taken by the Council members to solve the regional problems.

Mohammad Farooq Khalil appreciated the efforts of Chairman Intizar Khalil and said that despite of non-availability of funds, efforts were being made for the welfare of the area.

Chairman Intizar Khalil said that due to the non-availability of funds, the problems were increasing day by day, but our morale was high. He demanded from Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali to rehabilitate the broken roads and streets of Peshawar, paying special attention to the problems of Forest Colony University Campus, the whitest area of Peshawar. Construction, replacement of dilapidated pipelines, old power lines, sewage problems, up-gradation of Forest Girls Boys schools, sanitation situation, etc. are very important, he added.