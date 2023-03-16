UrduPoint.com

Unresolved Issues To Be Resolved On Priority Basis: Members Neighborhood Council

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Unresolved issues to be resolved on priority basis: Members Neighborhood Council

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The members of the Neighborhood Council Shaheen Town on Thursday demanded for resolving of the unresolved issue and urged the Mayor Peshawar to take special interest in this regard.

In this connection, General Councilor Farooq Khan, Kasan Councilor Imran Ahmad, Minority Councilor Rahat Nazir of the Neighborhood Council along with the local delegation, Chairman and Member Capital Metropolitan City Government Peshawar Intizar Khalil held an important consultative meeting here.

The meeting attended by Atrat Nazir Bhatti, Basit Ali, Shahnawaz Khan, Imtiaz Khan, Hamza Khalil, Javed Qureshi, Ahmed Ali Khalil, Yar Khan, Hamza Khalil and others discussed the regional problems.

In the consultation meeting, Imran Ahmed said that steps were being taken by the Council members to solve the regional problems.

Mohammad Farooq Khalil appreciated the efforts of Chairman Intizar Khalil and said that despite of non-availability of funds, efforts were being made for the welfare of the area.

Chairman Intizar Khalil said that due to the non-availability of funds, the problems were increasing day by day, but our morale was high. He demanded from Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali to rehabilitate the broken roads and streets of Peshawar, paying special attention to the problems of Forest Colony University Campus, the whitest area of Peshawar. Construction, replacement of dilapidated pipelines, old power lines, sewage problems, up-gradation of Forest Girls Boys schools, sanitation situation, etc. are very important, he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Minority From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President directs provision of $3 million to s ..

UAE President directs provision of $3 million to support reconstruction of Pales ..

11 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

3 hours ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.