Unresolved Kashmir dispute a permanent threat to regional and global peace: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that unresolved Kashmir dispute has become a permanent threat to regional as well as global peace, calling upon international community to play their vital role for the resolution of the dispute to save humanity from a big catastrophe.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his press conference in New York and his meetings with world leaders in USA has also informed them that the two nuclear armed states India and Pakistan troops were eye ball to eye ball on Kashmir dispute and any war between the two countries would be catastrophic not only the region but also would be a threat to international peace, he told a United Kingdom based Pakistani media at a dinner hosted and a conference on "Role of Overseas Pakistani lawyers in Judicial system of Pakistan" organized by international Lawyers Club UK (ILCUK) at Chaudhry Restuarant London last evening.

Chairman of ILCUK Khalid Anjum, its members Afzal Mehmood, Chaudhry Shafat Ali and Chaudhry Rizwan Sulahria, and renowned Pakistani journalist Chaudhry Tabraiz Aurah also spoke on the occasion.

Fawad Hussain Chaudhry strongly condemning the seige and gross violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He called upon the international community and peace-loving people to pressure India to lift its 51-day old repressive siege and lockdown as well as its illegal annexation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and implement United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir for a peaceful resolution of the decades-old dispute between Pakistan and India.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that RSS backed Modi fascist regime in Indian occupied Kashmir was massively involved in the killing of defenless people of Indian occupied and Modi was playing the role of Hitler in the occupied valley.

He also expressed his deep concern over the humanitarian crisis resulting from the continuous seige and lockdown of eight million people of Indian occupied Kashmir by brutal Indian occupation forces for the last 51-days which has created food and medicines shortages, schools, hospitals and other educational institutions were shut causing extreme sufferings and deaths of people of occupied Kashmir.

He thanked China , Turkey and other friendly countries for supporting Pakistan in its efforts of highlighting the plight of oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self determination.

Fawad Hussain Chaudhry lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the international fora in its true perspective, besides highlighting the plight of the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Minister for Science and Technology on the occasion lauded the role and contribution of overseas Pakistanis in the economic development of their motherland (Pakistan).

He added that Pakistan government wanted to utilize the expertise of overseas Pakistanis and also wanted their inputs and suggestions in strategies of the government intiating for the socio economic development of Pakistan.

He added that PTI government in this regard was creating groups of Pakistani scientists and experts in UK, USA and other developed countries to utilize their expertise in Pakistan.

He said that due to efforts of present government the democracy was strengthening in Pakistan.

He added that the government has launched a crackdown on the corrupt people who looted the national exchequre.

He informed the participants that total Pakistan's debt from 1947 to 2006 was only Rs.6 trillion from which dams and infrastructure were built.

He said that from 2008 to 2017 the Pakistan debt increased from Rs.6 trillion to Rs.24 trillion with no development in the country.

"Where all this amount has gone", he questioned.

He said that national exchequer was looted by the corrupt governments of PML-N and PPP and "We are now investigating the corruption against the corrupt people".

He added that it was the policy of the PTI government to reduce non- development expenditures and utilize it on development purposes.

He said that the government was taking initiatives for enhancing the tax revenues of the country.

Fawad Chaudhry informed that due to efforts of the government the filing of tax returns had increased from 1.4 million to 2.5 million retuns in year 2018-19.

He added that that imports have been squeezed while exports were increasing.

He added that government was focusing on the manufacturing sector to create job opportunities for the people.

He called upon the oveseas Pakistanis to comeforward and take benefit from the investment opportunities being offered in Pakistan.

He also said that efforts were being made to promote technology in every sector of the economy including the agriculture the sector, biotechnology, waste to energy and nanufacturing sectors for innovation and enhance productivity.

Replying to a question, he said that deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Foremer President Asif Ali Zardari should have the choice to return the looted money and they will be freed from the jail.

He thanked Internatioanl Lawayers Club UK for inviting him and providing opportunity to speak to them on the various issues of Pakistan.

He assured them that their geneuine problems would be looked into and taken up with the relevant authorities for redressal.

Chairman of International Lawayers Club UK Khalid Anjum highlighted the aims and objectives of his organization and efforts for the development of Pakistan.