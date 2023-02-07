Unresolved Kashmir dispute to remain a stigma on UN face: Mushaal

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, Mushaal Hussein Mullick lashed out at the UN and world powers for their failure to resolve the decades-long Kashmir issue and said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute would remain a stigma on the face of the world body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, Mushaal Hussein Mullick lashed out at the UN and world powers for their failure to resolve the decades-long Kashmir issue and said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute would remain a stigma on the face of the world body.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Shaheed Bhutto Foundation and JK-PSF to mark Kashmir solidarity day, as a chief guest here on Tuesday, she said that bleeding Kashmir would remain a constant threat to regional as well as world peace.

Mushaal, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, said that Hindutva regime unleashed a wave of terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but ironically the world largely remained oblivion to the world's worst human catastrophe.

The Hurriyat leader stated that settlement of Kashmir dispute was not only inevitable for Kashmiris to live free life from fascist Narendra Modi government's subjugation but it was also vital for the UN to restore its fast losing credibility and effectiveness.

Rehana Hussein Mullick Co Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation said that the oppressed people largely considered the UN as a protector of the interest of mighty oppressors rather than guardian of the oppressed and weak nations.

Mushaal said that it was high time for the world body to implementation it's own resolutions on Kashmir truly to restore it's sanctity and respect.

She made it clear that the brave Kashmiris would continue their struggle until breaking the shackles of Indian slavery despite all the ongoing war crimes and atrocities.