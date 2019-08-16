Unresolved Kashmir issue poses big threat to regional peace: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the unresolved Kashmir issue poses a big threat to regional peace and stability.Talking to a private channel, he said it is responsibility of UN Security Council to implement its eleven resolutions on Kashmir issue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the meeting of Special Committee on Kashmir constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on Saturday to discuss the outcomes of Security Council meeting.The Foreign Minister said Kashmir issue has now become hot issue for international media and protests are being held in every capital of Europe for the rights of people in Occupied Kashmir.He urged the political leadership of the country to adopt the narrative of state and avoid unnecessary criticism.