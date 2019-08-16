UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unresolved Kashmir Issue Poses Big Threat To Regional Peace: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:19 PM

Unresolved Kashmir issue poses big threat to regional peace: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the unresolved Kashmir issue poses a big threat to regional peace and stability.Talking to a private channel, he said it is responsibility of UN Security Council to implement its eleven resolutions on Kashmir issue.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the meeting of Special Committee on Kashmir constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on Saturday to discuss the outcomes of Security Council meeting.The Foreign Minister said Kashmir issue has now become hot issue for international media and protests are being held in every capital of Europe for the rights of people in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the unresolved Kashmir issue poses a big threat to regional peace and stability.Talking to a private channel, he said it is responsibility of UN Security Council to implement its eleven resolutions on Kashmir issue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the meeting of Special Committee on Kashmir constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on Saturday to discuss the outcomes of Security Council meeting.The Foreign Minister said Kashmir issue has now become hot issue for international media and protests are being held in every capital of Europe for the rights of people in Occupied Kashmir.He urged the political leadership of the country to adopt the narrative of state and avoid unnecessary criticism.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Europe Media

Recent Stories

Presentation on FIEDMC at LCCI

2 minutes ago

Watchdog Slams East Libyan Gov't Over Inaction in ..

2 minutes ago

German Detective Tries Again to Provide Dutch Pros ..

22 minutes ago

Deputy Mayor Sukkur visits different areas

22 minutes ago

Preparations afoot for tree plantation in Multan

22 minutes ago

DC directs officials to improve cleaning

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.