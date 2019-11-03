Unrest in the country not to be tolerated: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the so-called march under the name of Azadi is, in fact, slavery march.

The Chief Minister said that discarded elements wanted to convert the nation into slaves of old Pakistan once again, adding that the era of slavery would not return.

Usman Buzdar, in his message issued here on Sunday, said no one could stop the journey of change under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The people had given five years mandate to PTI, he added.

Anti-people activities to create unrest and anarchy in the country would not be tolerated at any cost, he said, adding that rejected elements by the people were tryingto harm the Kashmir issue under the guise of so-called march.