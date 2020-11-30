Unruly drivers, major hurdle in smooth traffic flow

In an attempt to beat one another, unruly drivers at Quetta roads pose grave threat to the lives and properties of motorists, travel daily on dilapidated roads developed potholes and wide ditches due to indifferent attitude of the departments concerned

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :In an attempt to beat one another, unruly drivers at Quetta roads pose grave threat to the lives and properties of motorists, travel daily on dilapidated roads developed potholes and wide ditches due to indifferent attitude of the departments concerned.

"The miseries of Quetta residents are growing gradually as no rehabilitation work has been carried out by the departments concerned for the last couple of years," said Khalil Baloch, a resident of Quetta.

Urging for re-carpeting of the roads on urgent basis, he said it was high time to rectify the situation as people lives were at stake.

Quetta was facing lack of traffic management, he said, adding that vehicular traffic jams have become an eyesore in metropolitan city.

Mushroom growth of commercial buildings alongside of narrow roads, disturbing the smooth flow of traffic in the city, the local people said.

Due to unavailability of public transport in the city, the number of vehicles increased to the carrying capacity of the roads, he informed.

"The unavailability of designated parking areas was the main factor behind routine traffic jam in the provincial capital city. The vehicles parked on the main roads caused nuisance to other roads users," he added.

Baloch said Quetta city was facing lack of future planning of urbanization and the city was also dotted with unauthorized constructions.

When contacted, an official of the Balochistan government told APP that the provincial government had already taken measures to improve traffic system and road infrastructure for the convenience of road users.

He said the government had also allocated huge funds in the current Public Sector Development Programme for roads construction, installation of traffic signals and marking lanes on the roads of the province.

The official informed that the government had allocated a special package for provincial capital to expand its various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic�and provide better transport facilities to masses.

He said the government was working on revising the Quetta Master Plan for development of the city with proper planning to fulfill the requirements of the day.

The provincial government has planned to set up Traffics Management Bureau in the current financial year, a department for the betterment of traffic system and road infrastructure.

The Quetta Development Authority has formed a plan for development of Quetta city under the vision of Chief Minister to overcome the rising pollution.

He informed that the chief minister was himself inspecting the ongoing development schemes of Quetta.