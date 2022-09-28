(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of United Nations (UN) led by Resident Coordinator of United Nations for Pakistan Julien Harneis called on the Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, here, on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for food Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Provincial Adviser Ghuram Bugti, Member of Provincial (MPA) Assembly Zainab Shahwani and Parliamentary Secretary for Minorities Khalil George were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the ongoing relief operations in the flood-affected areas across the province, rehabilitation activities and making the process transparent about delivering relief goods to the flood victims at their doorsteps.

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali expressed hope that both the ruling party and the opposition parties would play active role in their respective areas regarding provision of relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

He said that providing humanitarian relief to all flood victims was among their priorities, also saying that the recent devastating rains and floods had caused large-scale financial and human losses.

"Very soon a committee consisting of representatives of all the parliamentary political parties would be formed and, apart from this, every member of the provincial assembly can inform the Speaker Balochistan Assembly about the losses in the area," said the Acting Governor.

"The present government is taking concrete steps to ensure transparency in relief funds and reconstruction activities," he added, saying that due to the disconnection of road networks, the transfer of goods became a big challenge, however, it was overcome by the concerned institutions with successful efforts.

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali expressed gratitude to all the friendly countries and international organizations, including United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, for extending help in difficult times.