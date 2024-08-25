Unsafe Drinking Water At Suburban, Rural Hotels Poses Health Risks
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Despite numerous initiatives to provide safe drinking water in the region, small hotels, especially "Dhaba"-style establishments operating in suburban and rural, are continuing to serve unsafe drinking water to their customers and thus causing serious health concerns among citizens, particularly laborers who frequent these eateries.
In recent years, both the government and various welfare organizations have installed water filtration plants across South Punjab to combat the issue of unsafe drinking water. These plants are a lifeline for the local population, with almost every household relying on them to fetch clean water for daily use.
However, the situation at small hotels tells a different story.
These establishments are not only serving unsafe water to their customers but are also using it in food preparation, including kneading flour and making tea. This practice is putting the health of countless people at risk, particularly those who are already vulnerable due to their economic conditions.
Different citizens, including Saad Qureshi, Salman Amjid, Furqan Alvi, and Liaqat, have spoken out against this dangerous trend. They have called on the government to take immediate action to ensure that safe drinking water is used at these small hotels. “These hotels are playing with the lives of the people, especially the laborers who rely on them for affordable meals,” said Saad Qureshi, a local resident. “It’s not just about the water they serve; it’s the water they use in all their food preparations.”
The health implications of consuming contaminated water are severe.
Unsafe drinking water is a known cause of numerous diseases, including diarrhea, cholera, and more alarmingly, hepatitis. According to health experts including Dr Waqas and Dr Fakhar ul islam, the situation could lead to a surge in these diseases if left unchecked.
Laborers, who are the Primary customers of these small hotels, are particularly at risk. Many of them already live in challenging conditions, with limited access to healthcare. The consumption of unsafe water only exacerbates their vulnerability. “These laborers work long hours in difficult conditions, and the last thing they need is to fall ill due to something as basic as water,” said Furqan Alvi, another concerned citizen.
The citizens have urged the authorities to conduct regular inspections of these small hotels to ensure compliance with health and safety standards. They have also called for the installation of minor water filtration systems at these establishments to provide clean and safe water to their customers. “If households can access clean water from filtration plants, there’s no reason why these hotels can’t do the same,” said Salman Amjid.
The demand for safe drinking water is not just about addressing a public health issue but it is about ensuring the dignity and well-being of all citizens, regardless of their economic status.
The government’s efforts to provide clean water must extend beyond households and include all public establishments, particularly those that cater to the working class, they remarked.
