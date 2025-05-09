Unsafe food still a public threat: experts call for action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) and IMPACT Research International organized a consultative session where experts highlighted the dangers of unsafe food, warning that contaminated food continues to harm public health, especially among children.

Experts from various sectors—including stakeholders from agriculture, health, research, and small businesses—urged immediate action to prevent foodborne illnesses and promote safe food handling across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tahira Siddique, Deputy Director of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), said, “Food supply involves many people—producers, transporters, retailers, and consumers. At every step, there's a risk of contamination. We regulate the process through careful monitoring to detect potential hazards.”

She added that food safety isn’t the responsibility of a single sector—it requires involvement at every stage. “Each link in the chain must recognize its role in keeping food safe.”

Zubair Faisal Abbasi, Executive Director of IMPACT Research International, explained how unsafe food not only harms health but also weakens the economy. “Every year, about 600 million people fall sick globally due to foodborne diseases. Around 420,000 of these cases end in death,” he said. “Children under five are the most affected, accounting for 40% of these cases.”

He added that the problem is severe in low- and middle-income countries. “Unsafe food causes a loss of 110 billion Dollars every year in productivity and healthcare costs. It puts pressure on healthcare systems and affects national growth, trade, and tourism.”

Pakistan faces similar challenges. Contaminated food is common, and the number of illnesses linked to bacteria like Salmonella is growing. Experts said the country records about 412 cases of Salmonella per 100,000 people annually. Diseases like hepatitis and typhoid are also linked to poor food safety.

One growing concern is the increasing popularity of ready-to-eat food such as burgers, shawarma, and pizza. While convenient, many of these meals are found to be unsafe.

Tauqeer Mustafa, a public health expert from the One Health Project, shared data showing that nearly 38% of such food is unfit for human consumption.

“People often take antibiotics to treat food poisoning, or even give them to animals,” he said. “This leads to antimicrobial resistance, which is a growing threat.

If not controlled, it could take us back to a time when minor infections were deadly.”

Mustafa called for a nationwide campaign backed by scientific evidence and supported through public events and policy actions. He stressed the importance of a joint approach: “Human, animal, and environmental health are all connected.”

Improving food safety also depends on the conditions in which food is produced.

Rashid Chaudhary, a food governance expert, stressed the need to support small farmers. “If they don’t make profits, they won’t follow safe methods,” he said. “There must be economic incentives to reduce the use of harmful substances in farming.”

Qamar Mehdi, an agriculturist promoting organic practices, added that the focus should shift from crop yield to food quality. “A product that isn’t safe isn’t food. We must value health over quantity.”

Sajid Iqbal, Chairperson of Green Pakistan, spoke about the importance of teaching children about food safety. “We need a school health programme. Children should learn how to identify healthy food and avoid unsafe snacks,” he said.

The importance of awareness was echoed by Sardar Zaheer Ahmed, who represents small traders and industries. “Many people are unaware of how unhygienic food can cause illness. They must be shown what safe practices look like,” he said. He suggested establishing a centralized slaughterhouse in Islamabad to improve meat safety.

Speakers in the seminar recommended that governments must provide access to safe food for all.

While, farmers should use clean, responsible practices.

Meanwhile, food businesses must follow hygiene rules.

However, authorities should use science and data to guide food safety policies.

Furthermore, people should learn how to choose and store food safely.

And all sectors should join hands to promote safe food for better health.

The participants agreed that unsafe food poses a threat not just to health, but to economic growth. They called on national and local authorities to take immediate steps.

Concluding the event, Mr. Abbasi announced that a national symposium will be held in June 2025 in Islamabad to mark World Food Safety Day. The event will include lawmakers, professionals, and people from all parts of the food sector to discuss ways forward.

