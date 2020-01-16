UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC 2nd Meeting On Kashmir In 5 Months, A Diplomatic Victory For Pakistan : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:16 PM

UNSC 2nd meeting on Kashmir in 5 months, a diplomatic victory for Pakistan : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the second meeting of United Nations Security Council on Kashmir within five months, was manifestation of the fact that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute on the UNSC agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the second meeting of United Nations Security Council on Kashmir within five months, was manifestation of the fact that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute on the UNSC agenda.

The second meeting of UNSC on Kashmir after unilateral Indian step of August 5, was diplomatic victory for Pakistan, she said in a series of tweet.

She said appreciation of Pakistan's role in reduction of tensions in the region by United Nations Secretary General, was worth-mentioning as Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was building an image of a pro-active and peace-loving country.

She said there was no precedent, the way Prime Minister Imran Khan, pleaded the case of Kashmir courageously. The role of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was exemplary as he advocated Kashmir cause at diplomatic fora with great sagacity.

She said the voice of Kashmiris, their just, legal and democratic right to self-determination, resonated at the world's biggest forum and the Indian claim of Kashmir, being its integral part, had been negated once again.

She said : "We demand that the world community should fulfill itspromise of grant of right to self-determination with Kashmiris."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Firdous Ashiq Awan August

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 5th AMF Deputy Ministers annual meeting

2 minutes ago

China's comprehensive LNG import price rises last ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notice to NAB in ..

11 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar hold ope ..

5 minutes ago

China's Chengdu sees 4,600 trips by China-Europe f ..

5 minutes ago

Crawley, Sibley give England solid start

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.