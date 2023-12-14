UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The members of the Security Council reaffirms that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2023) The United Nations Security Council has condemned Tuesday's terrorist attack on Pakistani security forces' post in Dera Ismail Khan.

In a press statement, the council members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Pakistan.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They urged all states to cooperate actively with the Pakistani government as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.