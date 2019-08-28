UrduPoint.com
UNSC Discusses Kashmir Issue Due To Effective Foreign Policy Of PTI Govt: Fakhar Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:59 PM

Chairman of the Special Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday said that United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had discussed lingering Kashmir issue after 54 years due to prudent foreign policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman of the Special Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday said that United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had discussed lingering Kashmir issue after 54 years due to prudent foreign policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to ptv news channel, he said, on August, 5, when Indian government had changed the special status of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), by abrogating Articles 35 A and 370, the struggle of Kashmiri people for their legitimate right to self determination had entered in new phase.

The world powers were now acknowledging Kashmir dispute as "Nuclear Flashpoint" between India and Pakistan, he added.

Fakhar Imam said: "Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's move to merge Kashmir into India had given impetus to Kashmiri peoples' struggle to attain their right to self determination according UNSC's resolution and their aspiration.

" He said that India had turned IoK into jail adding Kashmiri leadership had been arrested by the Indian occupied forces.

The chairman said Pakistan had given a strong message through unanimous stance of its leadership on Kashmir that it had rejected every move of India to change special status of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people for attainment of their fundamental rights.

