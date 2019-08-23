UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Discusses Kashmir Issue: Fakhar Imam

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:24 PM

UNSC discusses Kashmir issue: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the United Nation Security Council had discussed Kashmir issue as human right violations were at maximum level in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the United Nation Security Council had discussed Kashmir issue as human right violations were at maximum level in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to private news channel, he said that India was now propagating that terrorists had intruded in IoK from Afghanistan to divert attention of the world community from genocides of Kashmiris in the Occupied Valley.

The IoK had been under strict curfew for the last 19 days, he said adding all communication sources like internet and mobile phone services were suspended in the Occupied Kashmir. A large number of people had lost their eye visions in IoK due to pellet guns used by Indian troops, he added.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Occupied Kashmir Internet World Mobile All From

Recent Stories

Repeal of Article-370 scrapped Maharaja's deal wit ..

26 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University to support establish ..

2 minutes ago

Nebraska Supreme Court Gives Final Approval for Ke ..

2 minutes ago

Ban on pillion riding, arms display in Abnottabad ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieves land worth ..

2 minutes ago

Growing disaster risks exceeding Asia-Pacific's ca ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.