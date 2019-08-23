UNSC discusses Kashmir issue: Fakhar Imam

(@imziishan)

Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the United Nation Security Council had discussed Kashmir issue as human right violations were at maximum level in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the United Nation Security Council had discussed Kashmir issue as human right violations were at maximum level in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to private news channel, he said that India was now propagating that terrorists had intruded in IoK from Afghanistan to divert attention of the world community from genocides of Kashmiris in the Occupied Valley.

The IoK had been under strict curfew for the last 19 days, he said adding all communication sources like internet and mobile phone services were suspended in the Occupied Kashmir. A large number of people had lost their eye visions in IoK due to pellet guns used by Indian troops, he added.