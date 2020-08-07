UrduPoint.com
UNSC Expresses Concern Over Current Situation In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

UNSC expresses concern over current situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has expressed deep concern over the current situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The UNSC which met at the request of Pakistan on the occasion of completion of one year of Indian illegal actions to abrogate special status of occupied territory was briefed on the current situation, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

The closed-door meeting was presided over by Ambassador of Indonesia.

The Security Council members expressed the hope that relevant parties would exercise restraint and properly resolve relevant issues through dialogue to jointly maintain regional peace and stability.

Chinese envoy to the UN Zhang Jun underlined that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left from the past and should be resolved peacefully in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.

More Stories From Pakistan

