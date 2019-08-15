UNSC May Hold Meeting on Kashmir on Friday - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, requested by the Permanent Mission of China, might be held on August 16, a diplomatic source at the organization told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Might be Friday," the source said when asked to specify the date of the convening of the consultations.

Earlier in the day, another source told Sputnik that China had requested a closed meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, citing the letter sent by Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a letter addressed to Security Council President Joanna Wronecka requested to convene the consultations on Jammu and Kashmir, citing a number of human rights violations allegedly committed by the Indian authorities before and following the decision to revoke the special status of the state and threats to international peace and security this action might pose.