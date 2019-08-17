UrduPoint.com
UNSC Meeting On IoJ&K Big Defeat Of India: Analysts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 08:26 PM

Analysts on Saturday said the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) was a big defeat of India on the diplomatic front

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Analysts on Saturday said the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) was a big defeat of India on the diplomatic front.

They said it was a huge victory of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which took the issue to the UNSC for discussion.

Talking to APP, noted lawyer Safdar Shaheen Pirzada said racist actions and 'Hindutva' ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing the entire region towards a grave crisis, which was dangerous for peace and security of the whole world.

He said despite the atrocities being committed by the Indian troops in the occupied Kashmir, the spirit of Kashmiri people for freedom could never be suppressed.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi lauded the efforts of PTI government for highlighting the Kashmir issue internationally.

He said despite deployment of an unprecedented number of troops and the use of every weapon, India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris.

Senator Sehar Kamran said through the meeting of UNSC on Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiris' plight had once again got the attention of the world community and created a conducive environment for the freedom of Kashmiris from the Indian yoke.

Appreciating the role of China for supporting Pakistan's stance on the issue, Sehar Kamran urged the world nations to come forward and support the oppressed Kashmiri people, who have been subjected to the worst human rights violations in the occupied valley.

