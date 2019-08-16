UrduPoint.com
UNSC Meeting On J&K PTI Govt's Success On Diplomatic Front: Experts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:34 PM

UNSC meeting on J&K PTI govt's success on diplomatic front: Experts

Experts on Friday lauded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for taking Kashmir issue to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and termed it as a big success of Pakistan on diplomatic front

Talking to APP, noted lawyer Safdar Shaheen Pirzada said that racist actions and 'Hindutva' ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing entire region towards a grave looming threat, which was entirely dangerous to the peace and security of the region.

He said that despite the atrocities being committed by Indian troops in the occupied Kashmir, the spirit of Kashmiri people for freedom could never be suppressed.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi lauded the efforts of the PTI government for highlighting the Kashmir issue in the world.

He said that despite deployment of a large number of troops and the use of every weapon to destroy the Kashmiris' spirit, India had failed in the face of bravery and unbending resolve of courageous Kashmiris.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that through the meeting of UNSC on Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiris' plight had once again got the attention of the world community and created a conducive environment for the freedom of IHK.

Appreciating the role of China for supporting Pakistan's stance on the issue, Sehar Kamran urged the world community to come forward and support the oppressed Kashmiri people who had been subjected to the worst human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir(IOK).

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan had called for the Security Council meeting on Monday when Pakistan's UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi delivered a letter to the Security Council President from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which contained the current meeting request.

