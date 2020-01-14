UNSC meets for second time today on Kashmir situation after August

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting has been called today (Wednesday) to discuss deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.UNSC meeting will take place in New York to discuss situation in Indian Held Kashmir for the second time after August.

UN Observers group will brief the participants on LoC situation.Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi I will be arriving New York.UNSC had adopted a resolution on January 5, 1949 under which the Kashmiris were mandated to decide about their future as per their will.

But India is perpetuating its illegal occupation on Occupied Kashmir. Not only the gross human rights violations are on rise in Indian Held Kashmir but also sanctity of chadar and chardeveri is being trampled.India revoked the special status of Kashmir through a presidential order before presenting the bill aimed at abolishing the special status of Kashmir in Rajya Sabha of Indian parliament on August 05.

Occupied Kashmir was also bifurcated into two territories units under federation.Indian government got approved these two bills from Lok Sabha too with overwhelming majority.Article 370 of Indian constitution deals with special powers in Occupied Kashmir.

Article 370 grants freedom to Occupied Kashmir in all the matters except making constitution, making its own flag and matters related to defence, foreign affairs and communication.

The clauses of Indian constitution which apply to other states of India can not be applied to Occupied Kashmir.

Under article 370, no citizen of any other Indian state can become citizen of Occupied Kashmir nor can he purchase land therein.India had deployed additional troops in occupied Kashmir before abrogating its special status as India knew it well that people of Kashmir would not accept this step.Sources say that Indian troops strength deployed in Occupied Kashmir has surpassed 9 lac and curfew is in place since the revocation of special status of Kashmir.

Telephone and internet service stands shut and several major news papers are not being published.Indian administration has turned the entire Occupied Kashmir into cantonment while Kashmiris staged strong protest on August 07 against Indian moves.

But Indian occupation forces opened fire on them besides shelling pallet guns and tear gas. Occupied Valley is under curfew since over 3 months and countless Kashmiris have embraced shahadat and many have been injured critically as result of Indian suppression and subjugation.