UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for unlawful practice in IIOJ&K: Maleeha

Former Ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Monday said that the United Nations Security Council and Organization of Islamic Cooperation should play an active role to restrict India for unlawful practice and human rights violations in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Former Ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Monday said that the United Nations Security Council and Organization of Islamic Cooperation should play an active role to restrict India for unlawful practice and human rights violations in IIOJ&K.

Talking to a private television news channel, she said that today’s judgment of the Indian Judiciary is against the actual status of Kashmiri people living in IIOJ&K. She further stated that the verdict given by the Indian apex court is objectionable and a violation of International laws.

The actual status of IIOJ&K could not be changed by such black laws passed by the Indian judiciary, she observed. We should approach the International Community, United Nations Security Council and OIC for their active role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

In reply to a question about the Palestine Issue, she said that International Communities are in favor of resolving the issue of Palestine and they have also supported the ceasefire call there.