UNSC Resolution Jan 5, 1949 Guarantees Kashmiri To Decide Their Future: Sardar Masood Khan

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 11:11 PM

The president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that under UNSC free, fair and impartial plebiscite guaranteeing the Kashmiri people to decide their future and it would be the fate of Kashmiri people and writing on the wall and as soon as India read the writing on the wall, the better it is for India

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that under UNSC free, fair and impartial plebiscite guaranteeing the Kashmiri people to decide their future and it would be the fate of Kashmiri people and writing on the wall and as soon as India read the writing on the wall, the better it is for India.

He said while issuing a special statement regarding the January, 5, 1949 UNSC resolutions here on Tuesday.

He said the UNSC resolution of January 5,1949 guarantee the divided Kashmiri people their future and the referendum in all five units of the state under international Body can ensure tranquility and peace in South Asian region and UN has the basic responsibility to set a healthy atmosphere in this regard, Masood maintained.

The AJK President observed that UN resolution of 1949 was recognized by the world community in perspective of the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people as their basic right but it was India which is the only obstacle in this regard and instead of resolving the dispute through political, diplomatic, and peaceful means, it was bent upon to resolve on the dent of military might against the will of Kashmiri people, Masood added.

The AJK President was of the view that Indian unlawful and unconstitutional acts of scrapping the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and changing its demography by colonizing the state and aiming to turn the majority Kashmiri Muslim population into minority and terrorizing the Kashmiri people, leads the South Asian region into a explosive situation and he called upon the UN and world community to realize the sensitivity of the issue and come forward to play their effective role before it is too late.

