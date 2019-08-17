UNSC session on IOK a miracle: Mushal Mullick

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) ::Mushall Hussein Mullick, wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, on Friday said that the holding of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) was a miracle and more than two dozen resolutions on Kashmir were pending in the UN, adding, the UN would have to play its true role to resolve the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri Muslims.

Talking to the media persons during 'Meet The Press' at the Lahore Press Club (LPC), she said the first Indian Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru himself raised the Kashmir dispute with the UN.

Mushal Mullick said Indian government had imposed curfew in the valley for last 13 days, adding, Bharat wanted to turn Jammu and Kashmir into a living graveyard while genocide of the Kashmiris was underway.

She said India had failed on the diplomatic front on the Kashmir issue despite the fact India had a strong lobby across the globe.

Mushal said more than twelve separatist movements were in vogue in India.

Yasin Malik's wife said the Kashmiris had been in war with the Indian hegemonistic forces for the last 73 years, adding, India had no other way but to free Jammu and Kashmir.

She said the Kashmir issue had been taken up by the UNSC after a lapse of 46 years and this movement could not be stopped now, adding, the Kashmiris would snatch freedom from India at all costs.

Mushal said Kashmir flag had been taken off in the IOK while the whole Hurriyat leadership was placed under detention.

She said Pakistan, by hoisting Kashmiri flag alongside country's flag, had given a strong message that the both were inseparable.

Earlier, Acting LPC President Zulifqar Ali Mehtu received Mushal Hussein Mullick at the LPC. Kashmiri flag was also hoisted at the LPC on the occasion.