UNSC session on Kashmir biggest achievement of Pakistan: Syed Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman of the Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday said the session of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Kashmir issue was the biggest achievement of Pakistan and diplomatic failure of India

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan's news and Current Affairs Channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to United States proved a stroke of luck for Kashmir issue as President Donald Trump offered to play his role on the issue.

Fakhar Imam said the recognition of Kashmir as disputed territory at Security Council session was the acknowledgement of UN resolutions of 1948 and 1949 on Kashmir.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committing genocide of Kashmiri people following the footprints of Adolf Hitler.

India had been captured by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mentality which murdered Mahatma Gandhi, he added.

He said Modi's fascist regime reflects RSS extremist thinking that can endanger the world peace for securing its nefarious designs. Narendra Modi was butcher of Gujrat who killed 2500 Muslims and his entry was banned in the US and UK.

The chairman said the recent reports of International Human Rights Commission, House of Commons and European Union on violations in Kashmir had exposed India at the world level.

He also appreciated China and Russia's role on the issue at UNSC session.

He expressed the hope that Kashmir issue would be resolved as per the UN resolutions and Pakistan would never allow India to achieve its hegemonic designs.