UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Session On Kashmir Diplomatic Achievement: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

UNSC session on Kashmir diplomatic achievement: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that the issue of Kashmir had become very serious

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that the issue of Kashmir had become very serious.

Talking to media, the Governor said that session of United Nations Security Council on Kashmir after 50 years was landmark diplomatic achievement of the country, according to a statement.

Responding to a query, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned India from taking any action which could hurt our Kashmiri brethren. He said that curfew should be removed in Kashmir immediately. Pakistan would continue to highlight the Kashmir issue on each international forum till its resolution.

The government of Pakistan and the nation were standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri people and they would not be left alone, he expressed. Imran Ismail said that all political parties of the country were on same page on the issue of Kashmir.

To another question, he said that he would try to resolve all the Federal related issues in the province particularly in Karachi.

Earlier, the Governor also condoled with Member Sindh Assembly Malik Asad Sikander over the demise of his mother. He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Governor United Nations Same Turkish Lira Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh claims unity among PPP worker ..

4 minutes ago

IGP Sindh announces cash reward for SSU commando

5 minutes ago

Minister directs to expedite cleaning of storm dra ..

5 minutes ago

Houthis Claim Carrying Out Large Drone Attack on M ..

16 minutes ago

Situation of locust attack in Cholistan under cont ..

16 minutes ago

2-day workshop for teachers professional developme ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.