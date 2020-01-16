UNSC session on Kashmir issue diplomatic victory of Pakistan : Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said it was diplomatic victory of Pakistan that the Security Council had taken notice of worsening situation of the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at intentional front and exposed worst human rights violations committed by brutal Indian forces.

He said it was a welcoming development that world powers had started taking notice of human rights situation in the held valley, while the United Nations must send their observer's mission to Indian occupied Kashmir to record first hand information regarding actual situation in the held valley.

Dar said Pakistan had always played a positive role for the global peace, and now it is responsibility of the United Nations Security Council to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the will of Kashmiri people and its resolutions.

The world powers were biased towards Muslims. Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi had tarnished the secular face of his country, he added.