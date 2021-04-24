UNSC strongly condemns Quetta terrorist attack, calls for bringing perpetrators to justice

The UN Security Council has condemned "in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack" in Quetta, where a powerful bomb blast in Serena Hotel's parking lot left 5 people dead and many other injured on Wednesday, and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council has condemned "in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack" in Quetta, where a powerful bomb blast in Serena Hotel's parking lot left 5 people dead and many other injured on Wednesday, and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the 15-member Council noted that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had claimed the responsibility for the deadly attack.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," it said.

The statement said, "The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

"They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts." Earlier, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had also strongly condemned the attack, and reaffirmed U.N.'s solidarity with Pakistan.