UNSC Taking Up Kashmir Dispute Thrice Pakistan's Diplomatic Success: Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

UNSC taking up Kashmir dispute thrice Pakistan's diplomatic success: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that despite Indian opposition, UN Security Council's decision to take up Kashmir dispute thrice after five decades was a great diplomatic success of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that despite Indian opposition, UN Security Council's decision to take up Kashmir dispute thrice after five decades was a great diplomatic success of Pakistan.

In a meeting with Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shahryar Afridi at the Foreign Ministry, the foreign minister said the international media and human rights organizations were raising voice against the ongoing human rights' abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir committee head congratulated the foreign minister over prudent Kashmir policy, fighting the Kashmir case effectively at international level and attracting the world attention towards the human rights violations there.

