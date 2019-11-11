UrduPoint.com
UNSC To Take Notice Of Killing, Torturing Of Kashmiri Children: Minister For Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:52 PM

UNSC to take notice of killing, torturing of Kashmiri children: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said it was responsibility of the UN Security Council to intervene the situation and take notice of the killing and torturing of Kashmiri children in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said it was responsibility of the UN Security Council to intervene the situation and take notice of the killing and torturing of Kashmiri children in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to APP here on Monday she said that the police in Indian Occupied Kashmir arrested 144 children including a nine-year-old since August 5 when the Indian government revoked the special status of disputed region and imposed a lockdown, she quoted the court-appointed committee's report.

She further said that thousands of children have been tortured in Indian occupied Kashmir at the hands of occupation forces.

According to Kashmiri Human Rights activists around 13,000 boys have been detained after August 5, when IOK's autonomous status was revoked.

Dr Shireen Mazari also said that there were numerous legal grounds, which not only support Pakistan's stance on Kashmir but also negating Indian narrative. She further said that there should be the responsibility of UNISEF to highlights the brutalities of Indian forces with children of Indian occupied Kashmir.

All the five members of the UNSC are almost silent on the situation that is highly disappointing, she further said.

