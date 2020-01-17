Unscheduled power load shedding, low gas pressure in Quetta discussed

The matters related to unscheduled electricity load shedding and low gas pressure in Quetta and other areas were discussed at a meeting held here Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The matters related to unscheduled electricity load shedding and low gas pressure in Quetta and other areas were discussed at a meeting held here Friday.

The meeting, held at Deputy Commissioner Office attended by Adviser to Chief Minister for sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Opposition leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Chairman PAC, MPA Akhtar Hussain Longove, Adviser of Energy Mubeen Khan Khilji, Adviser to CM for Revenue Malik Muhammad Naeem, MPA Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, MPA Abdul Qadir Nahil, MPA Ahmed Nawaz Baloch and other related officials departments, expressed deep concern over unscheduled load shedding electricity and low gas pressure in view of cold weather.

QESCO official while briefing the participants said that heavy snowfall and rains caused damaged to power supply infrastructure. QESCO Teams were working to repair damaged power supply lines and transformers.

He assured that power supply will be normalized in next few days.

He said demand and supply issue was also a reason of load shedding as electricity demand has been increased due to enhanced population in the city and efforts were being made to fulfill the consumers demand by improving power supply infrastructure.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) official informed the meeting that consumption of gas has been increased due to cold weather. He said that gas theft and use of illegal compressors are also creating low gas pressure in many areas and in this regard measures are being taken to control such issues.

SSGC official assured the meeting that steps would be taken to maintain gas pressures in all areas.

It was also decided that meeting would be held on monthly basis to review the progress on public related basic issues.