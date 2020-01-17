UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unscheduled Power Load Shedding, Low Gas Pressure In Quetta Discussed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Unscheduled power load shedding, low gas pressure in Quetta discussed

The matters related to unscheduled electricity load shedding and low gas pressure in Quetta and other areas were discussed at a meeting held here Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The matters related to unscheduled electricity load shedding and low gas pressure in Quetta and other areas were discussed at a meeting held here Friday.

The meeting, held at Deputy Commissioner Office attended by Adviser to Chief Minister for sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Opposition leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Chairman PAC, MPA Akhtar Hussain Longove, Adviser of Energy Mubeen Khan Khilji, Adviser to CM for Revenue Malik Muhammad Naeem, MPA Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, MPA Abdul Qadir Nahil, MPA Ahmed Nawaz Baloch and other related officials departments, expressed deep concern over unscheduled load shedding electricity and low gas pressure in view of cold weather.

QESCO official while briefing the participants said that heavy snowfall and rains caused damaged to power supply infrastructure. QESCO Teams were working to repair damaged power supply lines and transformers.

He assured that power supply will be normalized in next few days.

He said demand and supply issue was also a reason of load shedding as electricity demand has been increased due to enhanced population in the city and efforts were being made to fulfill the consumers demand by improving power supply infrastructure.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) official informed the meeting that consumption of gas has been increased due to cold weather. He said that gas theft and use of illegal compressors are also creating low gas pressure in many areas and in this regard measures are being taken to control such issues.

SSGC official assured the meeting that steps would be taken to maintain gas pressures in all areas.

It was also decided that meeting would be held on monthly basis to review the progress on public related basic issues.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Weather Chief Minister Quetta Sports Electricity Company Progress Gas All Sui Southern Gas Company Limited QESCO Rains Opposition

Recent Stories

'New Hajj Policy' on the cards: Minister

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seal two outlets, impose fin ..

2 minutes ago

IFJ Issues Statement Supporting Iranian Journalist ..

2 minutes ago

E-2D Airplane Tests Gerald Ford Carrier's Electrom ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish President Erdogan Says LNA's Haftar Unreli ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow Does Not Rule Out Contacts With Haftar on S ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.