Unscheduled Power Outage Prolongs To 14 Hours; Govt Urged To Take Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:51 PM

Unscheduled power outage prolongs to 14 hours; Govt urged to take action

The duration of unscheduled electricity loadshedding by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has prolonged to 14 hours in various areas of district causing difficulties for locals, business centres traders

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The duration of unscheduled electricity loadshedding by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has prolonged to 14 hours in various areas of district causing difficulties for locals, business centres traders.

The civil society and traders' communities have urged the government to look into the matter as unscheduled loadshedding was not only affecting normal life but also making business and trader centres deserted.

Meanwhile, district police taking action against beggary Thursday arrested five ladies in the disguise of beggars who were bothering people in the name of beggary.

All the five beggars were booked under Beggary Act and were sent to jail.

