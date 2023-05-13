UrduPoint.com

Unscheduled Power Outages Hinders Functioning Of Filtration Plants, Water Supply, Drainage Networks: HDA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 11:16 PM

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has informed the public that the unscheduled power outage was affecting the functioning of the filtration plants, water supply and drainage networks, resulting in water shortages

The spokesman of HDA Nadeem Yousuf stated in a statement here on Saturday that during the scorching summer heat, the citizens of Hyderabad were experiencing water supply problems because the filtration plants and pumping stations were unable to function round the clock.

According to him, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) had provided electric supply to the authority's 2 largest filtration plants on Jamshoro Road and at Thani Sarak pumping station through 2 electric feeders.

However, he claimed, often both the feeders undergo scheduled and unscheduled load shedding at the same time owing to which the water filtration and supply grounds to a halt time and again.

He said HDA and its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would be unable to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water if the same situation continued.

